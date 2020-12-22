The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $13,191 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In loving memory of D.C. Blanton, Anne Miller Blanton and Judy Blanton from Skeeter Blanton
• Laurie F. Hughes
• In memory of Claydon H. Barron from Mary & Lawanna Barron
• Shirley & Ray McCully
• Melvin & Sheila Wakeley
• Jerry Byrd
• Donald & Linda McCrary
• Thomas & Stefani Carroll
• Earl H. & Johnnie Janney
• Eddie J. & Joann Young
• Lyn & Marvin Dickey
• Tom & Kellie McTier
• In memory of Hugh, Marguerite, and Barry Neil Blanton
• In memory of Vanne Coleman McComb from Sharon & Buddy Coleman
• Jan & Ben Blanton
• Lilla Kate Hart
• Robert & Verma Montgomery
• Martha Coppage
• J.W. & Helen Bagley
• Wright & Betsy Turner
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
