The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $13,191 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In loving memory of  D.C. Blanton, Anne Miller Blanton and Judy Blanton from Skeeter Blanton

• Laurie F. Hughes

• In memory of Claydon H. Barron from Mary & Lawanna Barron

• Shirley & Ray McCully

• Melvin & Sheila Wakeley

• Jerry Byrd

• Donald & Linda McCrary

• Thomas & Stefani Carroll

• Earl H. & Johnnie Janney

• Eddie J. & Joann Young

• Lyn & Marvin Dickey

• Tom & Kellie McTier

• In memory of Hugh, Marguerite, and Barry Neil Blanton

• In memory of Vanne Coleman McComb from Sharon & Buddy Coleman

• Jan & Ben Blanton

• Lilla Kate Hart

• Robert & Verma Montgomery

• Martha Coppage

• J.W. & Helen Bagley

• Wright & Betsy Turner

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you