The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $35,086 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of Mr. & Mrs. Henry Thompson Jr. from the Thompson family

• Mark & Sherrida Crawford

• In memory of Victoria Ariail Dover

• In memory of Bobby Hodge by his family

• Catherine & Charles Perry

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you