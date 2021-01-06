The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $35,086 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of Mr. & Mrs. Henry Thompson Jr. from the Thompson family
• Mark & Sherrida Crawford
• In memory of Victoria Ariail Dover
• In memory of Bobby Hodge by his family
• Catherine & Charles Perry
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
