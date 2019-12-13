The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $11,857 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In celebration of Donna Bramlett from Her Flat Tire Friends
• The Sadarangani Family
• Ashley & Ginger Paulk
• Helen Clark
• In Honor of the Viking football team & coaches from the Rev. Richard & Cyndy Pieplow
• Richard & Sharon Stalvey
• Mark & Laura Rogers
• In memory of my husband, Dick Clark, from Jacque Clark
• Seabron & Ruth Craven
• Ellen & John Mitchell
• T.C. & Linda Brown
• Jerry & Wyonnie Hardee
• Clinton & Jeana Beeland
• Drs. Dennis & Patricia Marks
• Anonymous Santa
• In memory of Bettie Crittenden Neeley from the Crittenden family
• Sandra Hull
• Rachael Powell
• To celebrate Judy Arden, one year after open heart surgery; I love you! Cliff Arden
• Alan & Jane Decovnick
• In memory of Mr. & Mrs. Frank Eye from children
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.