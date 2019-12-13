The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $11,857 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In celebration of Donna Bramlett from Her Flat Tire Friends

• The Sadarangani Family

• Ashley & Ginger Paulk

• Helen Clark

• In Honor of the Viking football team & coaches from the Rev. Richard & Cyndy Pieplow

• Richard & Sharon Stalvey

• Mark & Laura Rogers

• In memory of my husband, Dick Clark, from Jacque Clark

• Seabron & Ruth Craven

• Ellen & John Mitchell

• T.C. & Linda Brown

• Jerry & Wyonnie Hardee

• Clinton & Jeana Beeland

• Drs. Dennis & Patricia Marks

• Anonymous Santa

• In memory of Bettie Crittenden Neeley from the Crittenden family

• Sandra Hull

• Rachael Powell

• To celebrate Judy Arden, one year after open heart surgery; I love you! Cliff Arden

• Alan & Jane Decovnick

• In memory of Mr. & Mrs. Frank Eye from children

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

