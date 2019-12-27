The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $40,592 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Ferrell Scruggs Foundation Inc.
• In memory of Libby Drew by Janet and Mark Haworth
• In memory of Katie Bess Davis
• In memory of Kenny Rivers
• Freeman Rivers Sr.
• Janice J. Williams
• In loving memory of Janice Powers and praying for a speedy recovery for David from the gang at the Barn
• Judy A. Carter & Nickolas Carter
• In memory of Rene Perry from Gail and Bob Mason
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
