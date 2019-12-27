The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $40,592 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Ferrell Scruggs Foundation Inc.

• In memory of Libby Drew by Janet and Mark Haworth

• In memory of Katie Bess Davis

• In memory of Kenny Rivers

• Freeman Rivers Sr.

• Janice J. Williams

• In loving memory of Janice Powers and praying for a speedy recovery for David from the gang at the Barn

• Judy A. Carter & Nickolas Carter

• In memory of Rene Perry from Gail and Bob Mason

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you