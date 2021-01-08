The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $38,256 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of my father, J.R. Hennly Jr., from Dr. Judith White

• In loving memory of Bill and Miles Lester from Bobbie Lester

• In loving memory of our mommy, Kari L. Sands, love Ashlein & Ivana

• In loving memory of Gerone “Andy” Anderson, your wife, Cherlyn, son Phillip and grandchildren Ashlein, Ivana, Phil and Jade

• In memory of Ann Golden Embry

• Mark & Laura Rogers

• Robert Bell

• In loving memory of Joe Mack Giddens, Mary Alice, Madison Joe & Bexley Anne Townson

• Margot Pearlman

• Walter & Mabel Dowdle

• Ingrid & James Savin

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

