The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $38,256 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of my father, J.R. Hennly Jr., from Dr. Judith White
• In loving memory of Bill and Miles Lester from Bobbie Lester
• In loving memory of our mommy, Kari L. Sands, love Ashlein & Ivana
• In loving memory of Gerone “Andy” Anderson, your wife, Cherlyn, son Phillip and grandchildren Ashlein, Ivana, Phil and Jade
• In memory of Ann Golden Embry
• Mark & Laura Rogers
• Robert Bell
• In loving memory of Joe Mack Giddens, Mary Alice, Madison Joe & Bexley Anne Townson
• Margot Pearlman
• Walter & Mabel Dowdle
• Ingrid & James Savin
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.