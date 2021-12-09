The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $3,450 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In loving memory of Ralph & Hilda Brown

• Simmons & Harrell, P.C.

• Benita & Dick Hall

• Susan & Robert Raffaele

• In memory of Richard M. Stewart, Sr.

• In memory of Catherine O’dell Hodge, Bradley O. Hodge & Ruth Hodge Coester, from Ken & Lynn Eldridge

• Members of the June Norwood Coffee Club

• In memory of Hugh, Marguerite & Barry Niel Blanton

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

