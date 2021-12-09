The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $3,450 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In loving memory of Ralph & Hilda Brown
• Simmons & Harrell, P.C.
• Benita & Dick Hall
• Susan & Robert Raffaele
• In memory of Richard M. Stewart, Sr.
• In memory of Catherine O’dell Hodge, Bradley O. Hodge & Ruth Hodge Coester, from Ken & Lynn Eldridge
• Members of the June Norwood Coffee Club
• In memory of Hugh, Marguerite & Barry Niel Blanton
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
