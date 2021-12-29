The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $37,125 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In loving memory of Brian Mainor by his Hahira Elementary School retired teacher friends
• In honor of all our military families by Mark and Janet Haworth
• In memory of Ann Embry
• In loving memory of our parents, Frank & Mary Judson Eye, and our brother, Paul Eye, by the Eye children
• Jim & Susan Wheeler
• In memory of Ms. Bettie Crittenden-Neeley and Ms. Rosa Mae Thompson from the Crittenden-Thompson family
• Jane Elza
• Amy & Kylee Creasy
• Barbara Rigdon
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund,
send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.