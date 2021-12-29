The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $37,125 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In loving memory of Brian Mainor by his Hahira Elementary School retired teacher friends

• In honor of all our military families by Mark and Janet Haworth

• In memory of Ann Embry

• In loving memory of our parents, Frank & Mary Judson Eye, and our brother, Paul Eye, by the Eye children

• Jim & Susan Wheeler

• In memory of Ms. Bettie Crittenden-Neeley and Ms. Rosa Mae Thompson from the Crittenden-Thompson family

• Jane Elza

• Amy & Kylee Creasy

• Barbara Rigdon

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund,

send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

