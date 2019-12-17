The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $18,567 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of Angela Flythe Lineberger by her parents, Charlie & Laura Flythe
• Betty Turk
• Richard & Ann Pittman
• In honor of Lorelai & Cooper by Roger & Becky Mullican
• In memory of Huey Howell from his family
• Walter & Gail Hobgood
• In memory of Bobby Kovach & Lt. Col. Joe Kovach Jr. USAF Ret. by Marion Kovach
• Martha Coppage
• In memory of Jim Sineath from Monique Sineath
• Marcia & Gene Felts
• In memory of Hugh, Marguerite & Barry Neil Blanton
• Mac & Jane McLane
• Pam Horton
• Joyce & Joe Ganas
• In memory of Earl Chitty, Botie Chitty & Joyce Chitty from Rita Chitty
• In memory of John & Mamie Hezekiah
• Early & Betty Pippin
• In memory of Cindy Banks & Polly Banks Ruehl from Joe & Gail Banks
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.