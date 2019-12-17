The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $18,567 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of Angela Flythe Lineberger by her parents, Charlie & Laura Flythe

• Betty Turk

• Richard & Ann Pittman

• In honor of Lorelai & Cooper by Roger & Becky Mullican

• In memory of Huey Howell from his family

• Walter & Gail Hobgood

• In memory of Bobby Kovach & Lt. Col. Joe Kovach Jr. USAF Ret. by Marion Kovach

• Martha Coppage

• In memory of Jim Sineath from Monique Sineath

• Marcia & Gene Felts

• In memory of Hugh, Marguerite & Barry Neil Blanton

• Mac & Jane McLane

• Pam Horton

• Joyce & Joe Ganas

• In memory of Earl Chitty, Botie Chitty & Joyce Chitty from Rita Chitty

• In memory of John & Mamie Hezekiah

• Early & Betty Pippin

• In memory of Cindy Banks & Polly Banks Ruehl from Joe & Gail Banks

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

