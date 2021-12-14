The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $4,935 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Lee & Susan Keller
• Judy Clawson
• Michel & William Saurina
• Tuesday Night W and W
• In loving memory of Joe Mack Giddens, Mary Alice, Madison Joe & Bexley Anne Townson
• Ann Schutt
• Drs. Dennis & Patricia Marks
• Curtis & Jean Fowler
• Tom & Stefani Carroll
• Thanksgiving for Sheelagh Panizzi, Duke Guthrie & Jerry Byrd
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
