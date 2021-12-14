The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $4,935 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Lee & Susan Keller

• Judy Clawson

• Michel & William Saurina

• Tuesday Night W and W

• In loving memory of Joe Mack Giddens, Mary Alice, Madison Joe & Bexley Anne Townson

• Ann Schutt

• Drs. Dennis & Patricia Marks

• Curtis & Jean Fowler

• Tom & Stefani Carroll

• Thanksgiving for Sheelagh Panizzi, Duke Guthrie & Jerry Byrd

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

