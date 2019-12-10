The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $7,580 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• J.W. & Sue Luke

• In memory of Tyler Corbitt Green by Kenny & Pam Green

• Benita & Dick Hall

• Jim & Russell Smith

• Harley & Helen Tedstrom

• In memory of  Fred Buescher Sr., Paul & Suzanne Stork by the Chris Buescher family

• In memory of Dr. William Gee from Jean & Santa Deas

• In loving memory of Dr. William Retterbush, Scott Retterbush, Dr. Mark Retterbush, and Heather Retterbush from Jean Retterbush Deas

• Charles & Ricanne Birchmore

• Herb & Linda Reinhard

• Tony & Jessica Garcia

• In loving memory of Bill Gee from Sandy

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

