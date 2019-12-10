The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $7,580 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• J.W. & Sue Luke
• In memory of Tyler Corbitt Green by Kenny & Pam Green
• Benita & Dick Hall
• Jim & Russell Smith
• Harley & Helen Tedstrom
• In memory of Fred Buescher Sr., Paul & Suzanne Stork by the Chris Buescher family
• In memory of Dr. William Gee from Jean & Santa Deas
• In loving memory of Dr. William Retterbush, Scott Retterbush, Dr. Mark Retterbush, and Heather Retterbush from Jean Retterbush Deas
• Charles & Ricanne Birchmore
• Herb & Linda Reinhard
• Tony & Jessica Garcia
• In loving memory of Bill Gee from Sandy
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
