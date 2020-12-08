The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $1,716 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of Sue Hamel, Waunee Walker, Louis Flythe & Jerry Hilton from Dean & Nancy Branson
• Tim, Ellen & Sets Golden
•Bennie W. Jennings
• Drs. Dennis & Patricia Marks
• Richard & Lisa Davies
• Tuesday Night W and W
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.