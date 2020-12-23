The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $15,941 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Raymond & Cathy Blanton
• In memory of Marvin Ray by Insta Lube
• C. Byrd Simmons
• In memory of Bill & Virginia Turner from William A. Turner, Jr.
• The Rev. Richard & Cynthia Pieplow
• Charles & Laura Flythe
• Michael & Barbara Good
• Henderson & Godbee, LLP
• Marcia & Gene Felts
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
