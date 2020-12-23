The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $15,941 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Raymond & Cathy Blanton

• In memory of Marvin Ray by Insta Lube

• C. Byrd Simmons

• In memory of Bill & Virginia Turner from William A. Turner, Jr.

• The Rev. Richard & Cynthia Pieplow

• Charles & Laura Flythe

• Michael & Barbara Good

• Henderson & Godbee, LLP

• Marcia & Gene Felts

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

