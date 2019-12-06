The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $2,280 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Peggy Sikes Chitty, in memory of her sister, Cara Jo O’Brien
• Ben & Denise Wetherington
• Bob & Sue Raffaele
• Robert & Merrilee Casady
• Betsy & Wright Turner
• D.W. & Margaret Marshall
• Col. & Mrs. Charles S. Price
• Stella & James Taw
• Jan & Ben Blanton
• Franklin & Patricia Hunter
• Anonymous Santa
• Kylee & Amy Creasy
• Billie Nelson
• Kun-Young Chiu & Tosy Chiu
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
