The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $2,280 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Peggy Sikes Chitty, in memory of her sister, Cara Jo O’Brien

• Ben & Denise Wetherington

• Bob & Sue Raffaele

• Robert & Merrilee Casady

• Betsy & Wright Turner

• D.W. & Margaret Marshall

• Col. & Mrs. Charles S. Price

• Stella & James Taw

• Jan & Ben Blanton

• Franklin & Patricia Hunter

• Anonymous Santa

• Kylee & Amy Creasy

• Billie Nelson

• Kun-Young Chiu & Tosy Chiu

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

