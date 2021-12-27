The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $35,065 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Dedicated to the memory of Stan Fillion, a friend and all-around good guy, from the Whiskey River Club

• Outback Riders Toy Ride

• Ferrell Scruggs Foundation Inc.

• Ronal Wright

• Jennifer Sands

• In memory of Bill and Miles Lester from Bobbie Lester and Family

• In memory of Victoria Ariail Dover from Martha and Mike Dover

• Anonymous Santa

• In thanksgiving for the friendship of Jerry Byrd, Duke Guthrie, Jacque & Randy Wheeler & family, Maggie & Steve Roberts & family, from Sheelagh Panizzi

• Merry Jo and Tom Kurrie

• In loving memory of Sam Temples, in honor of Susan Temples & Kellie Temples-McCarty, from Sid Hobrat

• In loving memory of Bobby Hodge, by his family

• In memory of our parents, Mr. & Mrs. J. B. Spearman, and our brother, Wendell Spearman, from Mary Nell Robertson & Margie Blanton

• Berkley, Morgan, Howell, Mac & Shelton

• In honor of the members of the Secret Bee Society

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

