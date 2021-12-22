The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $15,725 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of Eileen Mitchel Trantham from Jim Trantham

• Bridget A. McDonough

• George & Mary Ann Gilbert

• In honor of native Valdostan Mr. Reginald “Chuck” Williams and Mrs. Trisha Slattery-Williams

• In memory of Kenny Rivers

• In memory of Katie Bess Davis

• Linda & Freeman Rivers Sr.

• Seaborn & Ruth Craven

• Lila Lee Blakely

• Polly Talley

• Cindy & Buster Lewis

• Willa Valencia

• Alfred Hiers

• Sue Dennard

• In loving memory of former Lt. James W. Walker VPD, James G. and Winona P. Walker, Valdosta, also Richard, Rachel & son Jameson Walker, Jacksonville, Florida

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

