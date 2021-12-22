The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $15,725 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of Eileen Mitchel Trantham from Jim Trantham
• Bridget A. McDonough
• George & Mary Ann Gilbert
• In honor of native Valdostan Mr. Reginald “Chuck” Williams and Mrs. Trisha Slattery-Williams
• In memory of Kenny Rivers
• In memory of Katie Bess Davis
• Linda & Freeman Rivers Sr.
• Seaborn & Ruth Craven
• Lila Lee Blakely
• Polly Talley
• Cindy & Buster Lewis
• Willa Valencia
• Alfred Hiers
• Sue Dennard
• In loving memory of former Lt. James W. Walker VPD, James G. and Winona P. Walker, Valdosta, also Richard, Rachel & son Jameson Walker, Jacksonville, Florida
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.