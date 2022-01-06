The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $37,345 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In moving memory of our Mommy, Kari Leigh Sands, from Ashlein and Ivana

• In loving memory of Gerone “Andy” Anderson from your wife, Cherlyn, son Phillip and grandchildren, Ashlein, Ivana, Phillip and Jade

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund,

send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

