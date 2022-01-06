The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $37,345 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In moving memory of our Mommy, Kari Leigh Sands, from Ashlein and Ivana
• In loving memory of Gerone “Andy” Anderson from your wife, Cherlyn, son Phillip and grandchildren, Ashlein, Ivana, Phillip and Jade
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund,
send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.