The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $22,082 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Jon & Linda Burch

• Charles & Patricia Hodges

• Ginni Stewart

• In memory of Fred H. Walker from John & Diane Walker

• Jim & Ingrid Savin

• In memory of our parents, from Raymond & Cathy Blanton

• In memory of  Martha Bruhn, Taylor Bruhn & Francis Murphy

• In loving memory of Joyce C. Powell and Gretchan B. Powell from Grayson Powell and Carol Powell

• Thomas & Judy Tomberlin

• Marjorie Dickerson

• Eddie James Young & Joann Young

• In memory of Lavelle Webb from Lyndal Webb

• In memory of all veterans from James & Henrietta Traynor

• Gerald & Marilyn Henderson

• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Chris & Fran Jackson

• In memory of Fred & Helen Thomas and Tony & Tage Thomas from their family

• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Robert & Sue Cambiano

• In memory of my sister, Jeanie Scala Kerestan, from Anne S. Ellison

• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Donnie & Libby Allen

•William & Michael Saurina

• In memory of Louise Hanes & Betty Derrick from Tuesday Night W&W

• Henderson & Godbee, LLP

• In memory of Bobby Hodge by his family

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

