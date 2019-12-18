The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $22,082 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Jon & Linda Burch
• Charles & Patricia Hodges
• Ginni Stewart
• In memory of Fred H. Walker from John & Diane Walker
• Jim & Ingrid Savin
• In memory of our parents, from Raymond & Cathy Blanton
• In memory of Martha Bruhn, Taylor Bruhn & Francis Murphy
• In loving memory of Joyce C. Powell and Gretchan B. Powell from Grayson Powell and Carol Powell
• Thomas & Judy Tomberlin
• Marjorie Dickerson
• Eddie James Young & Joann Young
• In memory of Lavelle Webb from Lyndal Webb
• In memory of all veterans from James & Henrietta Traynor
• Gerald & Marilyn Henderson
• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Chris & Fran Jackson
• In memory of Fred & Helen Thomas and Tony & Tage Thomas from their family
• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Robert & Sue Cambiano
• In memory of my sister, Jeanie Scala Kerestan, from Anne S. Ellison
• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Donnie & Libby Allen
•William & Michael Saurina
• In memory of Louise Hanes & Betty Derrick from Tuesday Night W&W
• Henderson & Godbee, LLP
• In memory of Bobby Hodge by his family
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
