The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $24,621 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Anonymous in memory of
M/S Lavern Lane
C/M Sgt. Gene Shearl
Col. Russ Carson
AM2C James E. Horne
CM/Sgt Thomas Johnson
Col. Nate Adams
SP5 Brad Hodge
PO3C Paul Harmsen
Capt. Jim Kinchen
M/Sgt Ron Daily
M/Sgt James R. Nichols
T/Sgt Robert O. Nelson
Col. Clarence Parker
S/Sgt Charles Klubal
• In memory of Larry Colson from Max, Colson and Ever
• In loving memory of Haywood Moore from Sara, Emily and Patrick Moore
• In loving memory of Sharon Ann Boykin from family
• In thanksgiving for Sheelagh Panizzi
• In memory of Julia Bess Scott from Wesley & Julia Street
• Janice L. Clark
• Arthur & Barbara Pearce
• Buster & Cindy Lewis
• Jon & Linda Burch
• In memory of
Reuben Jenkins
Joy McDaniel
Rev. Randy Mosley
by Mark and Janet Haworth
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
