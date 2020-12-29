The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $24,621 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Anonymous in memory of

M/S Lavern Lane

C/M Sgt. Gene Shearl

Col. Russ Carson

AM2C James E. Horne

CM/Sgt Thomas Johnson

Col. Nate Adams

SP5 Brad Hodge

PO3C Paul Harmsen

Capt. Jim Kinchen

M/Sgt Ron Daily

M/Sgt James R. Nichols

T/Sgt Robert O. Nelson

Col. Clarence Parker

S/Sgt Charles Klubal

• In memory of Larry Colson from Max, Colson and Ever

• In loving memory of Haywood Moore from Sara, Emily and Patrick Moore

• In loving memory of Sharon Ann Boykin from family

• In thanksgiving for Sheelagh Panizzi

• In memory of Julia Bess Scott from Wesley & Julia Street

• Janice L. Clark

• Arthur & Barbara Pearce

• Buster & Cindy Lewis

• Jon & Linda Burch

• In memory of

Reuben Jenkins

Joy McDaniel

Rev. Randy Mosley

by Mark and Janet Haworth

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

