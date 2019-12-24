The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $37,502 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In honor of Jack Edwards, long-time member and good friend, from the Whiskey River Club

• In memory of J.B. & Mary Jaye Spearman from their family

• In loving memory of Jim Hennly Jr. by his wife, Beulah

• In memory of Mrs. Don Brotherton by Beulah Hennly

• In memory of Frank Dallas from Kathy Dallas

• In honor of our granddaughter, Elle Scruggs, from Bobby & Ann Dasher

• Nancy Smith

• In honor of Ms. Joy Trulock & Valerie

• Tyson & Mary Sue McLane

• In honor of the Messiah Singers by Barbara Lee Fahsholz

• In loving memory of Joe Mack Giddens, Mary Alice, Madison Joe & Bexley Anne Townson

• In memory of Bill and Virginia Turner

• Jane & David Motley

• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Dr. Walter H. Levie, Jr. and Debra Levie

• Bill Moore West & Dorothy S. West

• In memory of Elizabeth Goff Payne by Ellie Goff Bishop, Megan Bishop and Melissa Bishop Newbury

• In memory of Retired Col. Robert Ator and Sylvia Ator from Greg and Linda Carol Brown

• In memory of John J. Langdale, Jr. from Virginia Langdale

• In memory of Julian & Ouida LeFiles by Marty & Wonnie LeFiles

• Zeke & Jessie Dorsey

• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Grace Circle

• In memory of Mrs. Sara Harbin and Mrs. Frankie Ledbetter by Anonymous

• In thanksgiving for the children of Christ Church by Fr. Peter & Happy Ingeman

• In thanksgiving for the friendship of Jerry Byrd, Duke Guthrie, Maggie & Steve Roberts, Jacque & Randy Wheeler from Sheelagh Panizzi

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you