The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $37,502 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In honor of Jack Edwards, long-time member and good friend, from the Whiskey River Club
• In memory of J.B. & Mary Jaye Spearman from their family
• In loving memory of Jim Hennly Jr. by his wife, Beulah
• In memory of Mrs. Don Brotherton by Beulah Hennly
• In memory of Frank Dallas from Kathy Dallas
• In honor of our granddaughter, Elle Scruggs, from Bobby & Ann Dasher
• Nancy Smith
• In honor of Ms. Joy Trulock & Valerie
• Tyson & Mary Sue McLane
• In honor of the Messiah Singers by Barbara Lee Fahsholz
• In loving memory of Joe Mack Giddens, Mary Alice, Madison Joe & Bexley Anne Townson
• In memory of Bill and Virginia Turner
• Jane & David Motley
• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Dr. Walter H. Levie, Jr. and Debra Levie
• Bill Moore West & Dorothy S. West
• In memory of Elizabeth Goff Payne by Ellie Goff Bishop, Megan Bishop and Melissa Bishop Newbury
• In memory of Retired Col. Robert Ator and Sylvia Ator from Greg and Linda Carol Brown
• In memory of John J. Langdale, Jr. from Virginia Langdale
• In memory of Julian & Ouida LeFiles by Marty & Wonnie LeFiles
• Zeke & Jessie Dorsey
• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Grace Circle
• In memory of Mrs. Sara Harbin and Mrs. Frankie Ledbetter by Anonymous
• In thanksgiving for the children of Christ Church by Fr. Peter & Happy Ingeman
• In thanksgiving for the friendship of Jerry Byrd, Duke Guthrie, Maggie & Steve Roberts, Jacque & Randy Wheeler from Sheelagh Panizzi
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
