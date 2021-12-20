The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $15,085 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Rebecca Bracewell

• Pam Horton

• In memory of Jaedon Robinson

• Jon & Linda Burch

• Anonymous Santa

• Julie & Wesley Street

• In loving memory of Frank Chambers from Dot Chambers

• Anonymous Santa

• In memory of Jim & Dee Glennon and Dave & Terri Kyte

• Patricia Roberts & Bonnell Stone

• James & Susan Elliott

• Walter & Mabel Dowdle

• In memory of Tommy & Erik Barr from Melanie Ford

• Ken Ferrell

• Blake & Barbara Pearce

• Cheryl & Jack Oliver

• Dennis Bogyo

• Estol & Elizabeth Belflower

• James & Penny Wilhoite

• In memory of Bob & Sylvia Ator from Greg & Linda Carol Brown

• The Rev Marcia and John McRae

• Michael & Sally Christopher

• Deloris Ballard

• Thomas & Judy Tomberlin

• In memory of Jeanette Ventrelli from Maria Vick

• Leland Moore Jr.

• John & Phyllis Hiers

• Tom & Susan Putnam

• Janice Williams

• In memory of our parents from Raymond & Cathy Blanton

• Julie A. Van Ham

• Rachael L. Powell

• L. Powell

• Robert & Patricia Medeiros

• Murray Rivette

• Margaret & Richard Fagre

• Brantley & Barbara Jenkins

• Raleigh & Hannelore Mote

• Dennis Gatchell

• Ralph & Pat Hitchcock

• In loving memory of Jim Hinton from The Hinton & Blevins families

• Max & Lisa Morris

• S.C. Barker Construction Company

• Clif & Emiko Rowe

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you