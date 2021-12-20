The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $15,085 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Rebecca Bracewell
• Pam Horton
• In memory of Jaedon Robinson
• Jon & Linda Burch
• Anonymous Santa
• Julie & Wesley Street
• In loving memory of Frank Chambers from Dot Chambers
• Anonymous Santa
• In memory of Jim & Dee Glennon and Dave & Terri Kyte
• Patricia Roberts & Bonnell Stone
• James & Susan Elliott
• Walter & Mabel Dowdle
• In memory of Tommy & Erik Barr from Melanie Ford
• Ken Ferrell
• Blake & Barbara Pearce
• Cheryl & Jack Oliver
• Dennis Bogyo
• Estol & Elizabeth Belflower
• James & Penny Wilhoite
• In memory of Bob & Sylvia Ator from Greg & Linda Carol Brown
• The Rev Marcia and John McRae
• Michael & Sally Christopher
• Deloris Ballard
• Thomas & Judy Tomberlin
• In memory of Jeanette Ventrelli from Maria Vick
• Leland Moore Jr.
• John & Phyllis Hiers
• Tom & Susan Putnam
• Janice Williams
• In memory of our parents from Raymond & Cathy Blanton
• Julie A. Van Ham
• Rachael L. Powell
• L. Powell
• Robert & Patricia Medeiros
• Murray Rivette
• Margaret & Richard Fagre
• Brantley & Barbara Jenkins
• Raleigh & Hannelore Mote
• Dennis Gatchell
• Ralph & Pat Hitchcock
• In loving memory of Jim Hinton from The Hinton & Blevins families
• Max & Lisa Morris
• S.C. Barker Construction Company
• Clif & Emiko Rowe
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
