The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $24,687 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Bill & Cindy Slaughter
• Mary Helen Watson
• Buster & Cindy Lewis
• In memory of Gerald Anderson and SSgt. William Leo Brown, U.S.M.C., by Pauline Brown
• In honor of Leona Abood
• In memory of Victoria Ariail Dover from Martha and Mike Dover
• Susan Shingler
• Daniel & Cynthia Dunnam
• Joe & Mary Davis
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
