The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $24,687 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Bill & Cindy Slaughter

• Mary Helen Watson

• Buster & Cindy Lewis

• In memory of Gerald Anderson and SSgt. William Leo Brown, U.S.M.C., by Pauline Brown

• In honor of Leona Abood

• In memory of Victoria Ariail Dover from Martha and Mike Dover

• Susan Shingler

• Daniel & Cynthia Dunnam

• Joe & Mary Davis

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you