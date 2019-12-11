The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $9,355 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of Larry & Frances Hanson, Clinton & Virginia Nolan, by Bubba & Debbie Nolan

• In memory of Ruth, Brad & Kate Hodge from Ken & Lynn Eldridge

• Kenneth & Sue Ellen Rumstay

• Cecile Londry

• Raleigh & Hannelore Mote

• Robert & Patricia Medeiros

• In honor of my grandchildren from Mary Samuelson

• In memory of my mother, Wyolene Nichols, my brother, Jason Nichols, and my great-niece, Alana Fossett, by Cliff Nichols

• Barry & Haley Hyatt

• Eve Renfroe

• Richard & Ann McHargue

• From the Matthews family in loving memory of Joy Matthews

• Arthur Herndon Company, Inc.

• In memory of my son, Will, from Jan Eubanks

• In memory of Tyler Green

• Carroll & Mary Alice Griffin

• Michael & Karen Noll

• Mary J. Roberts

• Michael & Barbara Good

• Anonymous Santa

• Walter & Mabel Dowdle

• Dr. & Mrs. Fred A. Ware Jr.

• Anonymous Santa

• Walter & Deanna Wacter

• Earl & Johnnie Janney

• Polly Talley

• R.E. Bates Jr. & Judith Bates

• In memory of Jeanette Ventrelli by Maria Vick

• In memory of W.L. Poole from his family

• Gary R. Zeigler, P.C.

• Maryann Martin

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you