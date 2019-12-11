The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $9,355 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of Larry & Frances Hanson, Clinton & Virginia Nolan, by Bubba & Debbie Nolan
• In memory of Ruth, Brad & Kate Hodge from Ken & Lynn Eldridge
• Kenneth & Sue Ellen Rumstay
• Cecile Londry
• Raleigh & Hannelore Mote
• Robert & Patricia Medeiros
• In honor of my grandchildren from Mary Samuelson
• In memory of my mother, Wyolene Nichols, my brother, Jason Nichols, and my great-niece, Alana Fossett, by Cliff Nichols
• Barry & Haley Hyatt
• Eve Renfroe
• Richard & Ann McHargue
• From the Matthews family in loving memory of Joy Matthews
• Arthur Herndon Company, Inc.
• In memory of my son, Will, from Jan Eubanks
• In memory of Tyler Green
• Carroll & Mary Alice Griffin
• Michael & Karen Noll
• Mary J. Roberts
• Michael & Barbara Good
• Anonymous Santa
• Walter & Mabel Dowdle
• Dr. & Mrs. Fred A. Ware Jr.
• Anonymous Santa
• Walter & Deanna Wacter
• Earl & Johnnie Janney
• Polly Talley
• R.E. Bates Jr. & Judith Bates
• In memory of Jeanette Ventrelli by Maria Vick
• In memory of W.L. Poole from his family
• Gary R. Zeigler, P.C.
• Maryann Martin
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.