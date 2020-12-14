The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $5,301 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Randall Smith

• In honor of the front line employees that work to serve the public every day. Merry Christmas from Cliff and Judy Arden

• Best Buddies Club, Inc.

• In memory of our daughter & sister, Kimberly Mae Miller, Tony & Jessica Garcia

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

