The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $5,301 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Randall Smith
• In honor of the front line employees that work to serve the public every day. Merry Christmas from Cliff and Judy Arden
• Best Buddies Club, Inc.
• In memory of our daughter & sister, Kimberly Mae Miller, Tony & Jessica Garcia
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
