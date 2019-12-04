The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $1,725 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Randall L. Smith
• David & Kay Scott
• Anonymous in Honor of:
M/Sgt Lavern Lane
CM/Sgt Gene Shearl
Col. Russ Carson
AM2C James E. Horne
Col. Nate Adams
SP5 Brad Hodge
Capt. Jim Kinchen
M/Sgt Ron Daly
SM/Sgt James R. Nichols
SM/Sgt Al Henke
T/Sgt Robert O. Nelson
CM/Sgt Tom Koncar
M/Sgt Paul Sumner
SM/Sgt Charles Jones
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
