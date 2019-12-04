The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $1,725 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Randall L. Smith

• David & Kay Scott

• Anonymous in Honor of:

M/Sgt Lavern Lane

CM/Sgt Gene Shearl

Col. Russ Carson

AM2C James E. Horne

Col. Nate Adams

SP5 Brad Hodge

Capt. Jim Kinchen

M/Sgt Ron Daly

SM/Sgt James R. Nichols

SM/Sgt Al Henke

T/Sgt Robert O. Nelson

CM/Sgt Tom Koncar

M/Sgt Paul Sumner

SM/Sgt Charles Jones

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

