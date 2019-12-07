The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $5,160 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of Martha Barr by Philip & Margaret Barr

• Best Buddies Club, Inc.

• Carreen Shapiro

• Thomas & Stefani Carroll

• Glennon Enterprises LLC

• In honor of Angela Griffin Hughes 1965-2013 by Densol Griffin

• Lee A. Johnson & Maurice Solis

• Joanne & Owen Youles

• In memory of Polly Banks Ruehl, Bobby Kovach, Jude Tillman from Dean & Nancy Branson

• Richard & Lisa Davies

• Caryn Chitty

• In memory of Mary Alice Hyde by Katie Stewart

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

