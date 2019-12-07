The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $5,160 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of Martha Barr by Philip & Margaret Barr
• Best Buddies Club, Inc.
• Carreen Shapiro
• Thomas & Stefani Carroll
• Glennon Enterprises LLC
• In honor of Angela Griffin Hughes 1965-2013 by Densol Griffin
• Lee A. Johnson & Maurice Solis
• Joanne & Owen Youles
• In memory of Polly Banks Ruehl, Bobby Kovach, Jude Tillman from Dean & Nancy Branson
• Richard & Lisa Davies
• Caryn Chitty
• In memory of Mary Alice Hyde by Katie Stewart
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
