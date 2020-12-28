The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $23,446 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Outback Riders 28th Annual Toy Ride
• In loving memory of our parents, Mr. & Mrs. J.B. Spearman, and our brother, Wendell Spearman, from Mary Nell Robertson and Margie Blanton
• In memory of John and Mamie Hezekiah
• The McDonald, Myddelton and Nagy families
• In memory of my friend, Marty Friedman, from Ellen J. Clary
• Jerry Byrd, Duke Guthrie, Randy & Jacque Wheeler, Steve & Maggie Roberts in thanksgiving for their friendship, Sheelagh Panizzi
• Bill & Dot West
• Dr. Derry and Annette Crosby
• In memory of Kristin Ganas
• Anonymous Santa
• Jim & Susan Wheeler
• In loving memory of our parents, Frank and Mary Judson Eye, and our brother, Paul Eye, from the Eye children: Mary Kliem, Susan Wheeler, John Eye and Maggie Fender
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
