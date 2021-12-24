The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $18,650 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of Kristin Ganas

• Estol & Elizabeth Belflower

•  In honor of Bill and Sandra Davis from Randall Smith

• Lila Hart

• In memory of Santa Deas from Loyd & Vickie Johnson

• Robert Bell

• Anonymous Santa

To the Glory of God Honorariums: Emily Shaw Anderson family; Memorials: A. Fred Anderson, good & faithful servants, given by Jimmy & Quay Allen

• From Secret Santa

• In memory of Jewell Ann Christian from Loyd & Vickie Johnson

• Sara L. Moore

• Betty P. Anderson

• Mark & Laura Rogers

• Martha Leake

• Sandra Hull

• Happy Holidays to all! from Mr. Jim Touchton & Dr. Terence Sullivan

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you