The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $9,750 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Lattie Folsom
• Valdosta State University Registrar’s Office Staff
• Craig Young
• South Georgia Ambassadors
• Clint & Barbara Slocumb
• In memory of Nick & June Hyder from Larry & Judy Lyons
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.