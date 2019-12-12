The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $9,750 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Lattie Folsom

• Valdosta State University Registrar’s Office Staff

• Craig Young

• South Georgia Ambassadors

• Clint & Barbara Slocumb

• In memory of Nick & June Hyder from Larry & Judy Lyons

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

