The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $23,717 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Tom & Kellie McTier
• Berkley, Morgan, Howell, Mac, Shelton
• Jim & Susan Wheeler
• Rusty & Robie Ingram
• C. Byrd Simmons, CPA
• Marjorie Hilborn
• Eugene & Donna Brzezienski
• In memory of Miller Grow from Joe & Linda
• In thanksgiving for Jane Gore Greene and Sheelagh Panizzi
• Gerald and Arlene Quast
• In memory of my parents, Kathryn and Alvin (A.D.) Hamby from Dianna H. Wright
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
