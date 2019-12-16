The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $17,157 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In Memory of Jaedon Robinson

• Ellen Brightwell

• Lee & Paulette Watson

• Sharon & Buddy Coleman

• In memory of Angie Howell from Jerry Howell

• Jay & Sue Delaney

• The Hart Family

• Curtis & Jean Fowler

• In loving memory of William & Catherine Dennis, Joe & Elizabeth Singletary

• In honor of Liam Patrick Butkus

• Lloyd & Louise Jones

• M/Sgt Billy Boles

T/Sgt Robert Benke

S/Sgt Charles Kluball

Amm/1C Jack Evans

M/Sgt Paul Ward

Capt. Patric Deely

Rear Admiral I.F. Haddock

• June Norwood Coffee Club Members

• Margot Pearlman

• In honor of Elizabeth Payne

• In memory of Tommy & Erik Barr by Melanie Ford

• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Joseph & Mary Ann Parker

• Robert & Mary Jo Travillian

• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Olivia & Billy Nix

• A family giving to others

• In memory of Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Rodgers from Family

• In loving memory of Ralph E. Brown

• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Ronnie & Krista Joyner

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you