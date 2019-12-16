The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $17,157 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In Memory of Jaedon Robinson
• Ellen Brightwell
• Lee & Paulette Watson
• Sharon & Buddy Coleman
• In memory of Angie Howell from Jerry Howell
• Jay & Sue Delaney
• The Hart Family
• Curtis & Jean Fowler
• In loving memory of William & Catherine Dennis, Joe & Elizabeth Singletary
• In honor of Liam Patrick Butkus
• Lloyd & Louise Jones
• M/Sgt Billy Boles
T/Sgt Robert Benke
S/Sgt Charles Kluball
Amm/1C Jack Evans
M/Sgt Paul Ward
Capt. Patric Deely
Rear Admiral I.F. Haddock
• June Norwood Coffee Club Members
• Margot Pearlman
• In honor of Elizabeth Payne
• In memory of Tommy & Erik Barr by Melanie Ford
• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Joseph & Mary Ann Parker
• Robert & Mary Jo Travillian
• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Olivia & Billy Nix
• A family giving to others
• In memory of Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Rodgers from Family
• In loving memory of Ralph E. Brown
• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Ronnie & Krista Joyner
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
