The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $6,960 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of my beloved husband, Jim Hennly Jr., by Beulah Exum Hennly
• In memory of our daughter, Kimberly Mae Miller
• Henderson & Godbee, LLP
• Michael & Karen Noll
• In memory of Joy Matthews from the Matthews family
• In memory of my mother, Wyolene Nichols, my brother, Jason Nichols, my sister, Debbie Steinberg and my brother-in-law, Charles Steinberg, from Cliff Nichols
• Anonymous Santa
• Mike & Evelyn Bennett
• Shirley & Ray McCully
• Gary Zeigler, P.C.
• Susan & David Miller
• Gene Toffolo
• Gerald Henderson, CPA
• Mary Watson
• In honor of Tommy Clark & Bob Hagan
• Richard & Janis Lee
• In honor of Leona Abood
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.