The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $6,960 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of my beloved husband, Jim Hennly Jr., by Beulah Exum Hennly

• In memory of our daughter, Kimberly Mae Miller

• Henderson & Godbee, LLP

• Michael & Karen Noll

• In memory of Joy Matthews from the Matthews family

• In memory of my mother, Wyolene Nichols, my brother, Jason Nichols, my sister, Debbie Steinberg and my brother-in-law, Charles Steinberg, from Cliff Nichols

• Anonymous Santa

• Mike & Evelyn Bennett

• Shirley & Ray McCully

• Gary Zeigler, P.C.

• Susan & David Miller

• Gene Toffolo

• Gerald Henderson, CPA

• Mary Watson

• In honor of Tommy Clark & Bob Hagan

• Richard & Janis Lee

• In honor of Leona Abood

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

