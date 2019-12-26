The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $38,127 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Louise & Bill Okuma

• Sophie, Maddie, Mary, Gretchen, Ginna

• In memory of Don Schutt by his family

• In loving memories of Lt. James W. Walker from James G., Richard, Rachel, Jameson & Winona P. Walker

• In memory of our mommy, Kari Sands, Love Ashlein & Ivana

• In memory of Buddy Johnson from Johnny & Susan Dukes

• Ken Ferrell

• Anonymous Santa

• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Ronald & Virginia Petersen

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

