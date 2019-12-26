The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $38,127 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Louise & Bill Okuma
• Sophie, Maddie, Mary, Gretchen, Ginna
• In memory of Don Schutt by his family
• In loving memories of Lt. James W. Walker from James G., Richard, Rachel, Jameson & Winona P. Walker
• In memory of our mommy, Kari Sands, Love Ashlein & Ivana
• In memory of Buddy Johnson from Johnny & Susan Dukes
• Ken Ferrell
• Anonymous Santa
• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Ronald & Virginia Petersen
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
