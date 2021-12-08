The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $2,150 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In loving memory of SSgt. William Leo Brown U.S.M.C. (Vietnam casualty) and in memory of Gerald Leroy Anderson (retired educator and companion) by Pauline Brown

• Dan & Carolyn Coleman

• Carreen Shapiro

• In memory of Ralph & Hilda Brown by Ed & Sherry Brown

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

