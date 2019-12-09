The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $6,900 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• With lots of love for Hudson Garrett from Granny Pat and Papa Ronnie
• In loving memory of Jim Hinton from the Hinton and Blevin families
• Anonymous Santa
• Kathryn McMullen
• In memory of our daughter Kimberly Mae Miller
• William and Jacki Beasley
• Danise Watson
• Shirley & Ray McCully
• Tim & Ellen Golden
• Patricia Strickland and Donna Maine
• Anonymous Santa
• Sandra Fletcher
• Jerry & Norene Bennett
• Greater Valdosta United Way
• Steve & Sherry (Fisher) Buerge
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
