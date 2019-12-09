The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $6,900 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• With lots of love for Hudson Garrett from Granny Pat and Papa Ronnie

• In loving memory of Jim Hinton from the Hinton and Blevin families

• Anonymous Santa

• Kathryn McMullen

• In memory of our daughter Kimberly Mae Miller

• William and Jacki Beasley

• Danise Watson

• Shirley & Ray McCully

• Tim & Ellen Golden

• Patricia Strickland and Donna Maine

• Anonymous Santa

• Sandra Fletcher

• Jerry & Norene Bennett

• Greater Valdosta United Way

• Steve & Sherry (Fisher) Buerge

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

