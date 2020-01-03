The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $44,365 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Joy Sunday School Class at Berlin Memorial United Methodist Church
• In memory of Alice Osborn from Linda S. Black
• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Dorothy Jordan Obregon
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
