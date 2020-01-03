The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $44,365 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Joy Sunday School Class at Berlin Memorial United Methodist Church 

• In memory of Alice Osborn from Linda S. Black

• In memory of Elizabeth Payne from Dorothy Jordan Obregon

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

 

