The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $2,841 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of my sweet mother, Wyolene Nichols, my baby brother, Jason Nichols, my sweet sister, Debbi Steinberg, and my brother-in-law, Charles Steinberg, from Cliff Nichols

• Anonymous Santa

• Harley & Helen Tedstrom

• Given by Fr. Peter & Happy in thanksgiving for Fr. Dave’s Birthday

• In memory of Jim Hinton from the Hinton and Blevins families

• Mike & Evelyn Bennett

• Thompson H. Gooding Jr. and Mary Gooding

• T.C. & Linda Brown

• Herb & Linda Reinhard

• In memory of Hilda S. Brown from Ed & Sherry Brown

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you