The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $2,841 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of my sweet mother, Wyolene Nichols, my baby brother, Jason Nichols, my sweet sister, Debbi Steinberg, and my brother-in-law, Charles Steinberg, from Cliff Nichols
• Anonymous Santa
• Harley & Helen Tedstrom
• Given by Fr. Peter & Happy in thanksgiving for Fr. Dave’s Birthday
• In memory of Jim Hinton from the Hinton and Blevins families
• Mike & Evelyn Bennett
• Thompson H. Gooding Jr. and Mary Gooding
• T.C. & Linda Brown
• Herb & Linda Reinhard
• In memory of Hilda S. Brown from Ed & Sherry Brown
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
