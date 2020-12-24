The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $17,246 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of retired (USAF) Robert (Bob) and Sylvia Ator from Greg & Linda Carol Brown

• In memory of my dear husband, Evans McMullen, from Kathryn McMullen

• Anonymous Santa

• Martha Leake

• JCAR Cattle Company

• In memory of Marvin Nichols & Lester Parrish from M. Paul Nichols Jr. and Janet P. Nichols

• In memory of Myrtle & Roy Dasher from Jim Touchton & Terence Sullivan

• Thomas & Judy Tomberlin

• Nancy Smith

• In memory of Earl Chitty from Rita Chitty

• With love from Sophie, Maddie, Mary, Gretchen and Ginna

• R. Clinton Beeland Jr. and Jeana F. Beeland

• Marjorie L. Vollenweider

• In loving memory of Capt. Sam Temples, LCSO, and in honor of Susan & Kellie Temples from Sid M. Hobrat

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

