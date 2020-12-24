The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $17,246 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of retired (USAF) Robert (Bob) and Sylvia Ator from Greg & Linda Carol Brown
• In memory of my dear husband, Evans McMullen, from Kathryn McMullen
• Anonymous Santa
• Martha Leake
• JCAR Cattle Company
• In memory of Marvin Nichols & Lester Parrish from M. Paul Nichols Jr. and Janet P. Nichols
• In memory of Myrtle & Roy Dasher from Jim Touchton & Terence Sullivan
• Thomas & Judy Tomberlin
• Nancy Smith
• In memory of Earl Chitty from Rita Chitty
• With love from Sophie, Maddie, Mary, Gretchen and Ginna
• R. Clinton Beeland Jr. and Jeana F. Beeland
• Marjorie L. Vollenweider
• In loving memory of Capt. Sam Temples, LCSO, and in honor of Susan & Kellie Temples from Sid M. Hobrat
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
