The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $11,331 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of my daughter, Christi Pearson, from Jan Minchew
• June Norwood Coffee Club Members
• Ben and Nisey Wetherington
• Valdosta State University Registrar’s Office staff
• Florence Marek
• Susan and Robert Raffaele
• Bryan Griffin
• In honor of our granddaughter, Elle Scruggs, with love
• Farmer Brown’s Wholesale Produce
• In memory of Ms. Bettie Crittenden-Neeley from the Crittenden family
• In memory of Jim and Dee Glennon & Dave and Terrie Kyte
• In memory of Erik & Tommy Barr from Melanie Dawn Ford
• From John & Suzan Dennis in loving memory of our parents, William and Catherine Dennis, Joe and Elizabeth Singletary
• In loving memory of Jim Hennly Jr. by Beulah Exum Hennly
• In honor of Andi Sale, Lauren Williams and Tyler Dallas
• In memory of Jaedon Robinson
• Richard & Janis Lee
• Steve & Sherry (Fisher) Buerge
• Amy & Kylee Creasy
• Caryn Chitty
• John & Phyllis Hiers
• Dennis Bogyo
• In loving memory of John Oliver
• Carolyn Begue & Darla Fain
• James & Susan Elliott
• John, Linda & Jane Rice
• Brantley & Barbara Jenkins
• Eugene & Donna Brzezienski
• Robert & Patricia Medeiros
• In honor of Leona Abood
• Dale Durden
• Sue Dennard
• In memory of William L. Poole from Iris M. Poole
• Lee & Paulette Watson
• Betty Anderson and Gwendolyn Young
• In memory of Jude from Lt. Col. W.H. & Mrs. Ann D. LeFevre
• Geneva Swain
• Anonymous Santa
• Kenneth & Sue Ellen Rumstay
• J. Stephen & Sherrill Lahr
• In memory of John & Vesta Wilkinson and Catalina McDowell
• Willa Valencia
• Sammie S. Gregory
• In Memory of Angie Howell from Jerry Howell
• Gary Zeigler, P.C.
• Dan & Carolyn Coleman
• Ken Klanicki
• Barbara Rigdon
• Berkley, Morgan, Howell, Mac, Shelton
• In memory of Dr. Wayne Yeager and Frank Golden
• Anonymous Santa
• In memory of Fred & Helen Thomas and Tony & Tage Thomas from their family
• Merry Jo & Tom Kurrie
• Mr. & Mrs. Gerald Henderson
• Sharon D. Waller
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.