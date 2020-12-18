The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $11,331 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of my daughter, Christi Pearson, from Jan Minchew

• June Norwood Coffee Club Members

• Ben and Nisey Wetherington

• Valdosta State University Registrar’s Office staff

• Florence Marek

• Susan and Robert Raffaele

• Bryan Griffin

• In honor of our granddaughter, Elle Scruggs, with love

• Farmer Brown’s Wholesale Produce

• In memory of Ms. Bettie Crittenden-Neeley from the Crittenden family

• In memory of Jim and Dee Glennon & Dave and Terrie Kyte

• In memory of Erik & Tommy Barr from Melanie Dawn Ford

• From John & Suzan Dennis in loving memory of our parents, William and Catherine Dennis, Joe and Elizabeth Singletary

• In loving memory of Jim Hennly Jr. by Beulah Exum Hennly

• In honor of Andi Sale, Lauren Williams and Tyler Dallas

• In memory of Jaedon Robinson

• Richard & Janis Lee

• Steve & Sherry (Fisher) Buerge

• Amy & Kylee Creasy

• Caryn Chitty

• John & Phyllis Hiers

• Dennis Bogyo

• In loving memory of John Oliver

• Carolyn Begue & Darla Fain

• James & Susan Elliott

• John, Linda & Jane Rice

• Brantley & Barbara Jenkins

• Eugene & Donna Brzezienski

• Robert & Patricia Medeiros

• In honor of Leona Abood

• Dale Durden

• Sue Dennard

• In memory of William L. Poole from Iris M. Poole

• Lee & Paulette Watson

• Betty Anderson and Gwendolyn Young

• In memory of Jude from Lt. Col. W.H. & Mrs. Ann D. LeFevre

• Geneva Swain

• Anonymous Santa

• Kenneth & Sue Ellen Rumstay

• J. Stephen & Sherrill Lahr

• In memory of John & Vesta Wilkinson and Catalina McDowell

• Willa Valencia

• Sammie S. Gregory

• In Memory of Angie Howell from Jerry Howell

• Gary Zeigler, P.C.

• Dan & Carolyn Coleman

• Ken Klanicki

• Barbara Rigdon

• Berkley, Morgan, Howell, Mac, Shelton

• In memory of Dr. Wayne Yeager and Frank Golden

• Anonymous Santa

• In memory of Fred & Helen Thomas and Tony & Tage Thomas from their family

• Merry Jo & Tom Kurrie

• Mr. & Mrs. Gerald Henderson

• Sharon D. Waller

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

