The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $16,775 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In loving memory of Stan Fillion from all the women in banking that worked beside him
• In memory of Fred & Helen Thomas from their family
• The VSU Registrar’s Office Staff
• Susan & Chuck Steel
• Eddie & Joann Young
• In memory of Frank Corker and Ret. Gen. Troy Tolbert from Dean and Nancy Branson
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
