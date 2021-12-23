The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $16,775 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In loving memory of Stan Fillion from all the women in banking that worked beside him

• In memory of Fred & Helen Thomas from their family

• The VSU Registrar’s Office Staff

• Susan & Chuck Steel

• Eddie & Joann Young

• In memory of Frank Corker and Ret. Gen. Troy Tolbert from Dean and Nancy Branson

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

