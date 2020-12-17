The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $5,851 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of Kate Hodge, Bradley Hodge and Ruth Hodge Coester from Ken and Lynn Eldridge
• Rachael L. Powell
• Joanne & Owen Youles
• Jim and Russell Smith
• In memory of Joy Matthews from the Matthews family
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.