VALDOSTA — The Empty Stocking Fund had another strong year though not as strong as last year ... yet.
The Empty Stocking Fund total passed $35,000 during the Christmas weekend, according to Margie Blanton of Guardian Bank which oversees the fund’s finances.
That's about the same amount as this time last year; however, by the end of the campaign last year, with donations still arriving into January, the total was just about $50,000.
Donations traditionally continue coming into the new year, meaning the 2021 Empty Stocking Fund will continue building for next year.
The Times will continue publishing the donors’ names.
For the ninth year, The Times offered an Empty Stocking donation envelope in print editions in early December.
The Whiskey River group continued its tradition of donating to the Empty Stocking Fund, donating thousands of dollars this year following the group's annual get-together.
The Outback Riders Toy Rise raised thousands of dollars in cash for the Empty Stocking Fund and donated hundreds of toys given to area children.
For generations, the Empty Stocking Fund has kicked off with the Thanksgiving Day edition of The Valdosta Daily Times.
The Empty Stocking Fund mission is to ensure no child in Valdosta or Lowndes County awakes to an empty stocking come Christmas morning.
The Empty Stocking Fund is a partnership between The Valdosta Daily Times, the Salvation Army and Guardian Bank.
To ensure the Empty Stocking Fund reaches children who would not receive toys otherwise, the Salvation Army checks each entrant so they are not also registered for toys and gifts elsewhere.
About 1,000 children received toys through the Empty Stocking Fund, Salvation Army Capts. Chris and Tasha Thomas said.
Tasha Thomas shops for the Empty Stocking Fund, seeking the best deals on toys from area stores.
The Empty Stocking Fund works a year in advance.
The money raised last year purchased toys this year.
The money raised this year will purchase toys next year.
