VALDOSTA – The Empty Stocking Fund reached its highest amount ever a week after Christmas.
"It's a new record," said Margie Blanton who manages the Empty Stocking Fund account through Guardian Bank.
The New Year sees the Empty Stocking Fund raising $44,265, so far this season.
The previous record amount was $43,898.50 two years ago, Blanton said.
Donations traditionally continue coming into the new year, meaning the 2019 Empty Stocking Fund continues building for next year.
The Times will continue publishing donors’ names.
“This project is such a worthy cause that our newspaper whole-heartedly supports each year,” Times Publisher Jeff Masters said last week. “I love to watch our community come together for good even in challenging economic times. I really appreciate the outpouring of support.”
For the seventh year, The Times offered an Empty Stocking donation envelope in print editions in early December.
The Whiskey River group continued its tradition of donating to the Empty Stocking Fund, donating thousands of dollars this year following the group's annual get-together.
The Outback Riders Toy Rise raised thousands of dollars in cash for the Empty Stocking Fund and donated hundreds of toys given to area children.
For generations, the Empty Stocking Fund has kicked off with the Thanksgiving Day edition of The Valdosta Daily Times. The campaign was shorter this year with Thanksgiving being later in November.
The Empty Stocking Fund mission is to ensure no child in Valdosta or Lowndes County awakes to an empty stocking come Christmas morning.
The Empty Stocking Fund is a partnership between The Valdosta Daily Times, the Salvation Army and Guardian Bank.
To ensure the Empty Stocking Fund reaches children who would not receive toys otherwise, the Salvation Army checks each entrant so they are not also registered for toys and gifts elsewhere.
About 1,000 children received toys through the Empty Stocking Fund, Salvation Army Lts. Chris and Tasha Thomas said.
"Wow! That's amazing," Lt. Tasha Thomas said upon hearing the news of the new record. "Looking forward to next Christmas already."
She shops for the Empty Stocking Fund, seeking the best deals on toys from area stores.
"Tasha goes all over town, looking for bargains for the children so she’s able to secure more toys with the available donations," Blanton said.
The Empty Stocking Fund works a year in advance.
The money raised last year purchased toys this year.
The money raised in the 2019 drive will purchase toys for Christmas 2020.
