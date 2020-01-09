VALDOSTA — South Georgia Employer Committee along with Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce present an employment law update seminar.
The event will be held 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Georgia Department of Labor Valdosta Career Center, 221 S. Ashley St., organizers said. Registration and continental breakfast will be held from 8:30-9 a.m.
Guest speaker will be C. Jason Willcox with Moore, Clarke, DuVall & Rodgers, P.C., organizers said.
Willcox is a partner in the firm and serves as the practice group leader for the firm’s employment practice and general liability practice groups. His practice is dedicated to the defense of businesses and individuals in civil litigation with an emphasis in employment litigation, civil rights litigation and general civil litigation.
Willcox defends employers and management in state and federal courts, private mediation and arbitration, and matters before various administrative agencies in claims involving Title VII, FLSA, ADEA, ADA, EPA, FMLA, OSHA, Section 1981, and related tort claims arising from the hiring, retaining, promoting, disciplining and termination of employees, organizers said. He also defends governmental entities in Section 1983 governmental liability claims.
Willcox maintains an AV preeminent rating from Martindale Hubbell in the areas of litigation, labor and employment, and torts, and has been recognized in Georgia Trend Magazine as one of Georgia’s “Legal Elite” in labor and employment.
The seminar is designed to meet the needs of business owners, managers, human resources professionals and other professionals "with interest in labor and employment law," organizers said.
Covered topics will include:
• Immigration – I-9 forms
• OSHA
• Handbooks
• Sexual Harassment (Me Too movement)
Registrations received post-marked by Monday, Jan. 13 will be $15. Registrations post-marked after Jan. 13 or at the door will be $20 per person. Make checks payable to SGEC, complete registration and mail. Payments are non-refundable and non-transferrable.
For payment and registration questions, call (229) 333-5211 or email mshawver@ercoworldwide.com.
