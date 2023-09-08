ATLANTA — Workers in Lowndes, Cook and Glynn counties who were affected by Hurricane Idalia may be eligible for special unemployment assistance, the state’s labor commissioner said Friday.
Those three counties were named by President Joe Biden in a federal disaster declaration earlier this week, making federal grants and loans available.
Disaster unemployment assistance will help compensate for income lost due to the hurricane, a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor said.
"Natural disasters can often lead to financial hardship for businesses and employees," said state Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson. "Federal unemployment benefits act as an indispensable lifeline, delivering financial stability while our communities recover and work to restore a sense of normalcy."
DUA is a federal program established to help workers whose primary income is lost or interrupted as a direct result of a disaster declared by the president. It differs from regular state unemployment insurance in that it provides benefits to people who are self-employed, farmers, diversified farming operators, loggers, commission-paid employees and others who are not eligible under the state’s program.
Applicants may be eligible for a weekly benefit of as much as $365 beginning the week of Sept. 3, 2023. Individuals in the authorized counties who were directly affected by Hurricane Idalia must first apply for regular unemployment insurance on the Georgia Department of Labor website at dol.georgia.gov, or in person at any GDOL career center. The GDOL will notify claimants if they are also eligible to file for DUA. Eligible claimants must apply for DUA no later than Oct. 10.
When applying for DUA benefits, verification of income may be required. Applicants should be prepared to provide proof of earnings for the most recently completed tax year. Acceptable proof of earnings includes copies of most recently completed income tax returns, copies of quarterly estimated income tax payment records, or similar documents.
To find additional information on DUA and the GDOL career center locations, visit dol.georgia.gov or call the GDOL toll-free customer service line at 1-877-709-8185.
