Elvis visits The Canopy

VALDOSTA – Elvis dropped by The Canopy earlier this month.
Jeff Vandenberg of Moultrie presented "Tribute to Elvis" for the senior adults living at The Canopy, organizers said in a statement.
The Canopy hosts family events each month.
"We encourage family members to take active role in their senior’s social life," said Marcia Gill, a Canopy representative.
September will be a Grandparents Day party,
The Canopy will hosts a fall fashion show featuring Canopy models Oct, 2.
As for Elvis, Vandenberg shared scarves with the women in the audience.
"This gentleman has been performing this act for many years all over the U.S. and has performed in England as well," Gill said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.