Elvis Sings Christmas: Presley authors pick his five best

VALDOSTA – Only 20 of Elvis Presley’s nearly 700 recorded songs included a Christmas theme.
Eight were on the 1957 "Elvis' Christmas Album" that also included four non-Christmas religious songs.
An additional 11 Christmas songs were on his 1971 "Elvis Sings the Wonderful World of Christmas."
The remaining song, "If Every Day Was Like Christmas," was released in 1966 as a single.
"Elvis’ Christmas Album" continues to chalk up impressive sales each Christmas season. According to Billboard, it is the largest selling Christmas album of all time, with U.S. sales in excess of 13 million.
"While Elvis Sings the Wonderful World of Christmas" did not receive the critical acclaim of his first Christmas album, it is a very good collection of songs and achieved U.S. sales of more than 3 million units.
Here are what we consider to be Elvis’ five best Christmas recordings. The choices demonstrate the wide range of music for which Elvis is known, with a secular Christmas standard, a blues song, a soft rock and roll song, a hymn and a ballad. The first three are from Elvis’ initial Christmas album and the latter two are from his second Christmas album.
Blue Christmas. This song from his first Christmas album is the holiday recording most closely associated with Elvis and truly a classic. In our opinion, it is one of the best Christmas recordings of all-time by any artist. Elvis added a personal touch by repeating the word “blue” four times at the end of the song’s last line. The song is a blend of rock, country and soul that Elvis perfected in so many of his recordings. As usual, the Jordanaires provide fine harmony and Millie Kirkham’s soaring soprano adds spice. Surprisingly, Millie reported Elvis wasn’t fond of the song and didn’t want to record it. Elvis sang the song live in what became known as his 1968 Comeback Special and that version, with a sparse background, is also quite good.
Santa Claus Is Back in Town. When this song was released in 1957, Elvis and his music were still considered to be controversial by many adults. For teens, this was a good song for tricking their parents who may not have liked Elvis. It begins with a mellow chorus that adults would like, before starting to really rock. In 2008, RCA released "Christmas Duets," an album that featured female country artists added after Elvis’ death. In most cases, the women don’t add much but the duet with Wynonna Judd for this song is the exception. Her growl and soulful sound make the recording even more enjoyable. If you like rock and roll or the blues, both versions of this song are highly recommended.
Santa, Bring My Baby to Me. This song has a stereotypical '50s sound, much like Elvis’ monster hit, "Teddy Bear," from the same year (1957). Elvis sounds to be having fun singing the song, which makes it even more enjoyable for us as listeners. The lyrics seem almost tongue in cheek and the rhythms are bouncy and infectious. Elvis pulls out all the stops with his inflections and vocal mannerisms. This happy, jolly song should put a smile on anyone’s face.
O Come, All Ye Faithful. This 1743 hymn standard is the best of Elvis’ four religious Christmas recordings. It surpasses the songs from his first album ("Silent Night" and "O Little Town of Bethlehem"), which are rough around the edges, and "The First Noel" from his second album. "O Come All Ye Faithful" begins with Elvis in the background as part of a choir. On the second verse, his voice is moved closer to the forefront. In addition, drums, an orchestra and more voices are added, all of which provide excitement and a full sound. The 2008 duet version of this song with Olivia Newton-John is also recommended.
Snowy Christmas Night. This is the best of Elvis’ Christmas ballads, although "Holly Leaves and Christmas Trees" and "If Every Day Was Like Christmas" also merit consideration. The lovely, smooth melody of "Snowy Christmas Night" is nicely adorned by a quiet orchestra and the background vocals of the Imperials. In the words of music critic Shane Brown, Elvis’ vocal is “warm and sincere.” Although reviews of the songs were mixed, we believe this mellow song is charming and doesn’t receive the appreciation it deserves.
W. Kent Moore and David L. Scott are emeritus professors of business at Valdosta State University. They live in Valdosta and are the authors of “The Ultimate Elvis Quiz Book.” Scott also regularly contributes travel pieces to The Valdosta Daily Times and Valdosta Scene magazine.
