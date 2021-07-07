Elsa expected to move over Lowndes, Echols

VALDOSTA — Tropical Storm Elsa threatened to come right through Lowndes and Echols counties Wednesday morning, with authorities warning people to shelter indoors.
As Elsa approached the coast of Florida’s Big Bend, the center of the storm was expected to pass through Lowndes and Echols, with tropical force winds expected around Lake Park at about noon, according to a statement from the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency.
Winds from 45-50 miles per hour are expected. Winds are expected to die down by early evening, the statement said.
Heavy rain measuring from two to four inches with isolated pockets of up to six inches are expected.
At 10:30 a.m., Lowndes County was under both a tropical storm warning and a flood watch.
Lowndes County was under a tornado watch late Tuesday but that ended Wednesday. The National Weather Service is expecting tornadoes in the Big Bend area.
Gov. Brian P. Kemp issued a state of emergency affecting 92 counties in middle, south and southeast Georgia in preparation for the impacts of Elsa. Unless renewed by the governor, the state of emergency will expire 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
