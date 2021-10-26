VALDOSTA – Ellianos Coffee will be raising money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
As the highest rated breast cancer organization in the U.S., the BCRF is a nonprofit organization committed to achieving the end of breast cancer, Ellianos representatives said in a statement. It provides critical funding for cancer research worldwide to fuel advances in tumor biology, genetics, prevention, treatment, metastasis and survivorship.
Through Oct. 31, Ellianos is going pink, offering drinks adorned with a pink lid to raise awareness for breast cancer. For every customer who posts a photo on social media with an Ellianos cup and uses the hashtag #EllianosCares, Ellianos will donate $1 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
