VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Elks Lodge No.728 has recognized Officer Travis Hodges as the Public Service Officer of the Year.
Hodges has been with the Valdosta Police Department for 12 years, and his current assignment is as a school resource officer at Horne Learning Center, Elks representatives said in a statement.
Hodges was born and raised in Valdosta and always knew that this was the community he wanted to serve, Elks said.
Hodges was joined by his wife, Keitha Hodges, and daughter Zoey Hodges as well as Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan to accept the award.
“Over the past couple of years, Officer Hodges has been working through a serious health crisis. Instead of Officer Hodges letting this get him down, he continues to move forward," Manahan said. "Officer Hodges is a dedicated police officer who always comes to work with a smile on his face, and is always giving a handshake or a hug to members of his police family. He is always positive and this shows in his work.
“Officer Hodges is a positive role model to the students in his school, as well as all of the youth of Valdosta. He treats everyone he encounters with dignity and respect. Even when he has to take a law-enforcement action with a citizen or a student, he does it in such a manner that the person knows he cares about them.”
Attendance to the award reception was limited so Hodges co-workers showed their support by escorting him and his family to the Elks Lodge from their residence.
