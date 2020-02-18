VALDOSTA — Seventeen members and one grandson from Elks Lodge No. 728 of Valdosta joined five members from Hungry at Home to pack approximately 1,500 bags of food for local children.
Food for the bags was collected through donations from Elks members and purchased through a sizeable monetary donation from the Elks National Foundation 2019-20 Gratitude Grant, local members said.
Hungry at Home helps bridge the nutritional needs of children in school systems encompassing six counties and serves approximately 600 children every weekend.
Anyone interested in supporting Hungry at Home, monetary donations can be mailed to: Hungry at Home, P.O. Box 694, Lake Park, Ga. 31636. If interested in helping pack bags or want any additional information, contact Teresa Parkerson, (229) 292-7231.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.